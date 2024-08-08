Health dept to appoint 235 doctors on contract basis

Hyderabad: The Health department issued a notification on Wednesday for the appointment of 235 doctors on a contract basis for various levels, including Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors, at Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals.

As per the notification, in Osmania Hospital, the government would appoint a total of 175 doctors, including eight Professors, 23 Associate Professors, 111 Assistant Professors, 33 senior resident doctors. Similarly, in Gandhi Hospital, the government would recruit a total of 60 doctors, including three Professors, 29 Assistant Professors, 29 senior resident doctors, and four tutors. Interviews for Gandhi will be held on August 9 at 10:30 am in the administration building of Gandhi Medical College, in the presence of the Director of Medical Education. Similarly, for Osmania, interviews will be held on August 9 at 10:30 am at the Academic Block of Osmania Medical College, in the presence of Commissioner Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.