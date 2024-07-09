Health Min seeks CSR funds from pharma cos for hosp renovation

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday requested pharma companies to provide their CSR funds extensively for Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals as social responsibility for attaining the past glory of the hospitals.

The minister had a meeting with the representatives of 12 leading pharma companies for better medical services and infrastructure in Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals. He said the pharma companies should provide their CSR funds in priority areas like patient care, sanitation, diet, bio-medical waste, drinking water supplies, and the staff required to provide better medical services to patients in Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals, education, medical fields, and girls child education.

As per the minister’s request, there was a positive response to the release of CSR funds by pharma companies for the strengthening of the two hospitals. The heads of the CSR funds department of 12 leading pharma companies across the State will personally visit the two hospitals this week and inspect them on a field level. A technical report will be submitted on priority issues during the visit.

The minister directed the superintendents of Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals to immediately submit proposals for the creation of infrastructure and human resources to provide quality and better services to patients in the hospitals.