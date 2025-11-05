Live
Health Minister thanked for 85% PG seat quota
Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Tuesday formally thanked Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha for the “historic and student-friendly decision” taken by the Government of Telangana to reserve 85 per cent of MQ1 seats in medical colleges for local Telangana students.
A delegation from T-JUDA, led by President Dr J Isaac Newton and General Secretary Dr Ajay, along with several junior doctors and medical students, met with the Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha at his residence in Hyderabad.
The T-JUDA members reaffirmed their continued support and cooperation to the Health Minister and the Government of Telangana in successfully implementing these reforms and in advancing the shared goal of accessible, quality healthcare for every citizen.