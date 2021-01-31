Health worker in Mancherial dies after Covid shot, officials say death not related to vaccine

A 55-year-old woman from Mancherial died days after getting Covid vaccine shot. The woman, identified as Susheela is a field level healthcare worker and got the vaccine shot on January 19 at PHC Kasipet. She died at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday night.

It is learned that Susheela, a native of Kasipet mandal suffered from breathlessness following which she was admitted to Medlife hospitals in Mancherial on January 29. She was later shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad on Saturday at 6pm.

The woman died around 11 pm on Saturday due to cardio-respiratory arrest triggered by multiple morbidities like Kyphoscoliosis and respiratory infection with type II respiratory failure, accelerated hypertension with left ventricular failure.

Telangana director of public health Dr G Srinivas Rao on Sunday said that the woman's death was not related to the vaccine shot and clearly indicative of multiple morbidities.