Health worker who got vaccinated dies in Nirmal

A health worker who was administered Covid vaccine has died in the wee hours on Wednesday. The man (42) was given a vaccine around 11.30 am on Tuesday at Kuntala primary healthcare centre in Nirmal district suffered chest pain and died on the way to the hospital.

Health officials said that preliminary findings showed that the man's death is unrelated to the vaccine. Nirmal district medical and health official said that the man developed the chest pain around 2.30 am and was taken to the district government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A statement was issued related to the incident saying that the preliminary findings suggested that the death is unrelated to the vaccination and as per the guidelines, the body was sent for post-mortem.

"The district Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is examining the matter and a report will be submitted soon to the state AEFI committee which will then furnish the report to central AEFI committee," the statement reads.

The vaccination drive across the state began on January 16. The government also made arrangements in various hospitals for the vaccinated people who experience any changes in health.