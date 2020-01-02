Trending :
Healthy competition for village development: Kamareddy Collector Dr N Satyanarayana

Kamareddy: Announcing that Rs 50,000 cash incentive to the village, which completes 100% works of Palle Pragathi-2 phase along with Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 to the villages which comes in second and third position in the completion of works, District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana said there should be healthy competition among the sarpanches of various villages in the districts. The cash awards will be presented on January 26, Republic Day.

On Thursday, he launched Palle Pragathi – 2 phase at Domakonda gram panchayat office. He said the first phase of Palle Pragathi, also called as 30-day action plan, was successful and directed the officials of various departments to complete the pending works of first phase of Palle Pragathi by the end of January 15. He told the villages and officials to take part in the programme without fail.

MPDO Chinna Reddy, Tahsildar Anjaiah, ZP CEO Kanthamma, CPO Rosishma, Sarpanch Nallapu Anjali Srinivas, Upa Sarpanch Srikanth, ZPTC Tirmal Goud and villagers participated.

