Heatwave in Telangana, thunderstorms in south

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions will prevail in Telangana for the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad.

While the northern parts of Telangana are likely to experience temperatures above normal level, a few parts of southern Telangana are likely to receive isolated rain in the coming days. During the past two days, mercury levels jumped a few degrees above normal in the northern Telangana region. Adilabad has reported the highest temperature of 44 degrees Celsius followed by Nizamabad with 43 degrees C and Ramagundam reported 43.

However, IMD officials said that rainfall is likely in the southern parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad and its surroundings. Light to moderate thunderstorms is very likely to occur in parts of the city during the next 48 hours.