Heatwave warning for six districts in Telangana

Begumpet: The IMD has renewed the warning of heat-wave conditions very likely to occur on April 3 in isolated pockets of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana.

The department bulletin said that heat-wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Khammam district during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. The highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam, point one higher than the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the day temperatures were appreciably above normal, ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius, in some parts of the State. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts and normal in some other areas. There was no large change -2 deg C to +2 deg C in most parts.

The other day temperatures registered were: Nalgonda 42, Mahbubnagar 41.6, Khammam 41, Ramagundam& Adilabad 40.8 each, Nizamabad 40.7, Medak 40.6, Hyderabad 39.1, Dundigal 38.4, Hakimpet 38.2, Hanamkonda 38.

In Hyderabad the highest day temperature of 39 deg C is forecast from April 3 to 5; it is likely to go up to 40 deg C from April 6 to 8. The outlook during the six days is partly cloudy sky. According to the bulletin, the corresponding night temperature is 24 deg C from April 3 to 5 and 25 April 6 to 8.