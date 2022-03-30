  • Menu
Heatwave warning for Telangana till April 2

The Met Department on Tuesday extended the heatwave warning for Telangana till April 2.

Hyderabad: The Met Department on Tuesday extended the heatwave warning for Telangana till April 2. According to India Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in many parts of the State on April 1 and 2.

"Heatwave conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy districts of Telangana," the Met Dept said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad on Tuesday.u

