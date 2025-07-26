Live
- PM Modi to attend millennium celebrations of Chola emperor's maritime expedition in TN tomorrow
- Educators Honoured at ‘Prerana Diwas 2025’ in Moodbidri
- Market Yard Chairman Doddappa Inspects Indiramma Houses, Leads Tree Plantation Drive in Uppal Camp
- DIG L.S. Chauhan IPS Conducts Comprehensive Annual Inspection in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Legal Awareness Program Empowers Farmers in Paramala Village on Agricultural Laws and Welfare Schemes
- Collector Directs Officials to Expedite Land Acquisition for Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project
- State Seasonal Disease Monitoring Officer Reviews Preparedness in Jogulamba Gadwal to Combat Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya
- Heavy Rains Prompt Precautionary Measures in Mahabubnagar Region: District Administration on High Alert
- Collector Conducts Surprise Visit to Gurukul School, Emphasizes Quality Education and Student Welfare
- BRSV Student Leaders from Jogulamba Gadwal Depart for State-Level Telangana Student Conference in Hyderabad
Heavy Inflows at PJP Dam; Authorities Manage 72,445 Cusecs Outflow to Ensure Safety and Irrigation Needs
Gadwal: July 26, 2025 (6:00 PM): The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam is currently witnessing significant inflows following recent rains in the...
Gadwal: July 26, 2025 (6:00 PM): The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam is currently witnessing significant inflows following recent rains in the upper catchment areas. As per official data recorded at 6:00 PM today, the water level in the reservoir stands at 317.680 meters (1,042.257 feet).
The gross storage capacity of the dam is 7.991 TMC, while the live storage currently holds 4.284 TMC of water. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 318.516 meters, corresponding to a gross capacity of 9.657 TMC.
Inflows and Outflows
The dam is receiving a substantial inflow of 75,000 cusecs, necessitating controlled water management to maintain reservoir stability. Spillway gates have been partially opened, releasing 35,820 cusecs through 9 gates to regulate water levels safely.
The Power House operations are ongoing with a discharge of 34,286 cusecs, contributing to electricity generation as well as helping manage the water level.
Other water releases and usages include:
Evaporation losses: 44 cusecs
Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme: 750 cusecs
Koilsagar Lift Scheme: 315 cusecs
Left Main Canal (LMC): 550 cusecs
Right Main Canal (RMC): 480 cusecs
RDS Link Canal: 150 cusecs
Parallel Canal: 200 cusecs
Bhima Lift-II: 750 cusecs
The Bhima Lift-I scheme and other drawals remain inactive at this time.
Total Outflow
The total outflow from the dam, including power generation and irrigation releases, amounts to 72,445 cusecs.
Conclusion
With water levels approaching Full Reservoir Level, dam authorities are maintaining strict vigilance. Irrigation officials have assured that all safety protocols are in place and that downstream irrigation needs are being met effectively. Residents and farmers depending on downstream channels like LMC, RMC, and lift irrigation schemes are expected to benefit from the ongoing water release. Further updates will be provided based on rainfall and inflow trends.