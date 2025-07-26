Heavy Inflows at PJP Dam; Authorities Manage 72,445 Cusecs Outflow to Ensure Safety and Irrigation Needs

Gadwal: July 26, 2025 (6:00 PM): The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam is currently witnessing significant inflows following recent rains in the upper catchment areas. As per official data recorded at 6:00 PM today, the water level in the reservoir stands at 317.680 meters (1,042.257 feet).

The gross storage capacity of the dam is 7.991 TMC, while the live storage currently holds 4.284 TMC of water. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 318.516 meters, corresponding to a gross capacity of 9.657 TMC.

Inflows and Outflows

The dam is receiving a substantial inflow of 75,000 cusecs, necessitating controlled water management to maintain reservoir stability. Spillway gates have been partially opened, releasing 35,820 cusecs through 9 gates to regulate water levels safely.

The Power House operations are ongoing with a discharge of 34,286 cusecs, contributing to electricity generation as well as helping manage the water level.

Other water releases and usages include:

Evaporation losses: 44 cusecs

Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme: 750 cusecs

Koilsagar Lift Scheme: 315 cusecs

Left Main Canal (LMC): 550 cusecs

Right Main Canal (RMC): 480 cusecs

RDS Link Canal: 150 cusecs

Parallel Canal: 200 cusecs

Bhima Lift-II: 750 cusecs

The Bhima Lift-I scheme and other drawals remain inactive at this time.

Total Outflow

The total outflow from the dam, including power generation and irrigation releases, amounts to 72,445 cusecs.

Conclusion

With water levels approaching Full Reservoir Level, dam authorities are maintaining strict vigilance. Irrigation officials have assured that all safety protocols are in place and that downstream irrigation needs are being met effectively. Residents and farmers depending on downstream channels like LMC, RMC, and lift irrigation schemes are expected to benefit from the ongoing water release. Further updates will be provided based on rainfall and inflow trends.