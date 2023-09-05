Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rains lashing Hyderabad from two days. It started raining early in the morning and it continued to rain for almost three hours. As a result, the low-lying areas were flooded. Roads were knee-deep in water and vehicles were stuck everywhere. From Kukatpally to Hayatnagar, the entire city received incessant rain.



The Meteorological Department has already issued a warning that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Orange alert has been issued for 11 districts and yellow alert for 18 districts. Officials have advised people and motorists to be alert as the roads are waterlogged due to rains.

In the wake of heavy rains lashing many parts of Telangana, the government on Tuesday announced a holiday for educational institutions in many districts including Hyderabad. To this extent, the Collectors of the respective districts have issued orders. Holidays were given to educational institutions in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri and Vikarabad districts.

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert that there will be heavy to very heavy rains with thunder and lightning in many districts of the state. Red alert has been issued for seven districts, orange alert for 17 districts and yellow alert for 9 districts.

Red alert districts: Hyderabad, Medak, Medchal, Malkajigiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Orange Alert: Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Manchyryala, Mulugu, Narayanapet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirisilla, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda.

Yellow Alert: Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Jogulamba, Gadwala, Khammam, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vanaparthi.