Heavy rain lashes in Bhadradri Kothagudem, coal production halted

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Center in Kothagudem has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Thursday morning. Heavy rains have affected Bhadrachalam, Burgampadu, and Dummugudem mandals, consequently, the roads in the area have been flooded, causing disruption in coal production at Singareni GKOC.



Moreover, the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam has witnessed a sudden surge in water levels due to the heavy rainfall. Within a day, the water level in the river rose to 13 feet.

In a separate incident, a major accident was narrowly avoided at the Kalyanamandapam of Bhadradri Ramayya Sannidhi. A car veered off the road and onto the railing at the Kalyanamandapam. Fortunately, there were no devotees present at the time and no casualties reported.