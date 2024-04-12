Heavy rain with gusty winds in Nagar-Kurnool district..Woman dies after being struck by lightning

Nagarkurnool: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Nagar Kurnool district on Friday evening. Due to this, the entire atmosphere of the district became cold. Roads were waterlogged in many places in the center due to rain.

Villagers said that Shyamalamma (45) was killed by lightning on Friday evening in Taduru village of Uppunanthala mandal in Acchampeta division.

Shyamalamma was working in the agricultural field when she was sitting under a neem tree in the field to hide her head as it was raining and she was struck by lightning and died. The death of the woman has cast a pall over the village.





