Heavy Rainfall Expected in Telangana: Weather Warnings Issued

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana over the next three days, attributed to atmospheric influences. Today, the joint Mahabubnagar district is expected to experience substantial rainfall, while light to moderate showers are anticipated in the adjoining districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, Warangal, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, as well as Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are projected for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. The following day, heavy downpours are likely to continue in the joint Mahabubnagar and Vikarabad districts.

In response to these weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for the affected areas, cautioning residents about the possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.