Live
- Karnataka Govt Holds RCB and BCCI Responsible for Bengaluru Stampede; Court Hearing Continues
- Tollywood film director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary passes away
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Telangana: Weather Warnings Issued
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana over the next three days, attributed to atmospheric influences. Today,...
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana over the next three days, attributed to atmospheric influences. Today, the joint Mahabubnagar district is expected to experience substantial rainfall, while light to moderate showers are anticipated in the adjoining districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, Warangal, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, as well as Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla.
On Wednesday, heavy rains are projected for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. The following day, heavy downpours are likely to continue in the joint Mahabubnagar and Vikarabad districts.
In response to these weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for the affected areas, cautioning residents about the possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.