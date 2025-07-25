Heavy Rainfall forecasted for Telangana in next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana over the upcoming weekend, citing the formation of a low-pressure system in the northern Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. A trough extending from the Arabian Sea over southern Chhattisgarh is also contributing to the adverse weather conditions. Consequently, 'yellow' warnings have been issued for various districts.

On Thursday, the impact of the low-pressure system was already felt throughout the state, including Hyderabad, where continuous heavy rain disrupted daily life. Rural areas experienced overflowing streams and canals, with the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district recording the highest rainfall of 6.5 cm. Notable rainfall figures from other areas include 5.7 cm in Sirpur (T) mandal Lonavelli, 5.2 cm in Bejjuru, and 3 cm in Yelkapalli, while Ashwaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district saw 2.6 cm of rainfall. In total, rain was recorded at 836 locations across the state.

In Mulugu and Bhadradri districts, rivers such as Kinnerasani, Murredu, Jilleru, and Thaliperu are flowing at dangerously high levels, leading to submersion of low-level bridges in parts of Bhupalapally and Khammam districts. Flooding has escalated in the Munneru region, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and local police rescuing cattle herders trapped in a ditch in Chinnamandava, Khammam, due to rapidly rising floodwaters on Thursday.