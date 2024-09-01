Heavy Rains Cause Havoc in Palamuru, Disrupt Daily Life

Mahbubnagar: Continuous heavy rains have severely disrupted life in the Palamuru region, impacting farmers and residents across several areas in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

In Chinnachintakunta Mandal, Mahabubnagar District, the Ukka Chettu Stream near Allipuram Village has overflowed, causing floodwaters to surge over a bridge. This has halted traffic, creating major issues for travelers heading to Atmakur, Ammapuram, Kurumurthy, and Mahabubnagar.

In Devarakadra Constituency, MLA G. Madhusudan Reddy performed a pooja at the Koil Sagar Project, which is now filled to its brim. He released water through the second gate, adding to the already swollen water bodies in the region.

Nagarkurnool district is also facing severe challenges, with floodwaters entering the Palamuru Rangareddy tunnel near Sripuram in Nagar Kurnool Mandal. This occurred after an embankment unexpectedly broke, putting villages like Sripuram, Bondalapalli, and Tudukurti at risk of further damage.

In Achampet Mandal, the heavy rains have caused rivers to swell. The Godal Rameswara pond in Godal village, Balmur Mandal, has overflowed, submerging nearby areas and blocking the road between Godal and Balmur, disrupting traffic flow.

In Puljala village, also in Achampet Mandal, the ongoing KLI canal work was stopped due to the rains, leading to the canal overflowing and flooding nearby crop fields. This has added to the woes of the local farmers.

Lingala Mandal in Nagarkurnool district has also been affected, with overflowing streams causing difficulties. In Padmanapalli village, a woman named Lakshmi, suffering from fever, required urgent medical attention. The flooding made it impossible for officials to reach her immediately, but emergency medicine was delivered to the village through a grocery store. Officials are planning to set up a health camp once the rains subside.

In Taduru Mandal, a dramatic rescue unfolded when a sheep rearer named Anjaneyus and Chinna Mallaiah from Shilsawada village were safely rescued from the Dundubhi river by fishermen using country boats. The villagers expressed their gratitude to District Collector Badhavat Santosh and District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, who closely monitored the rescue efforts.

In Gadwal district, the Sunkesula Reservoir in Rajoli Mandal has reached full capacity after two days of continuous rain. The embankment near the reservoir began to collapse, sparking fears of erosion. Local MLA Vijaya Yudu quickly intervened to repair the embankment, bringing some relief to the villagers who were reminded of the 2009 flood that completely submerged Rajoli village.



The Priya Darshini Jurala Project is also experiencing heavy inflows, with the water level now at 317.780 meters, just below the full capacity of 318.516 meters. Inflows are recorded at 3,50,000 cusecs, with an outflow of 3,54,202 cusecs. Authorities have lifted 45 gates, and power generation is ongoing in five units.

In Wanaparthy district, incessant rains have caused significant disruption. MLA Thudimega Reddy visited low-lying areas in the district center to assess the damage. Alongside him, Wanaparthy Municipal Chairman Puttapakalo Mahesh, Nagar Kurnool MP Malluravi, District Collector Adarsha Surabhi, and Vanaparthi MLA Thudi Megareddy reviewed the situation at the Social Welfare Girls' College in the district center.

In Kodangal constituency, Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, along with District SP Narayana Reddy, inspected rain-affected areas in Kodangal Mandal. They instructed authorities to take appropriate measures to minimize difficulties for residents.

Finally, in Jadcherla Mandal of Mahabubnagar district, the 'Nallacheruvu' pond has reached its full capacity. As water gushes through the thoom, a large number of fish have surfaced, attracting residents who have flocked to the pond with nets to catch them.