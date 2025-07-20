Heavy Rains Continue in Hyderabad: alerts issued

Hyderabad is experiencing heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day, with various areas such as Amberpet, Tarnaka, Uppal, Habsiguda, Malakpet, Chadarghat, Saidabad, Santosh Nagar, Himayat Nagar, Nallakunta, and Basheerbagh expected to receive further significant downpours.

A surface trough is developing in the Bay of Bengal, leading to a low-pressure system forming in the north Bay on July 24. The Meteorological Department has forecasted that rain will persist across the Telugu states for two days, with heavy rainfall likely in multiple districts within Telangana.

In response to these weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for ten districts, including Hyderabad, as well as a yellow alert for an additional fifteen districts, indicating the potential for substantial rainfall throughout the region.

In light of the heavy rains that recently battered Hyderabad, the Telangana government has been proactive in issuing warnings for residents in low-lying areas. Authorities have been instructed to assist in relocating individuals to safer zones. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is regularly consulting with senior officials regarding the situation in Hyderabad and has made several key recommendations to mitigate risks associated with the rainfall.

The Chief Minister has assured residents that there is no need for panic amid the heavy rains. He has emphasised that measures are in place to prevent water accumulation in the city and has urged citizens to report any issues in low-lying areas to local officials promptly. The GHMC Commissioner, District Collector, Hydra Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Water Works officials, and other key figures have all been alerted in preparation for the continuing rainfall.