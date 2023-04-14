Heavy rains lash Hyderabad on Friday morning

Hyderabad: In a small relief from the scorching heat from summer, Heavy rains with lightning lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Friday early morning.



It is reported that the rains lashed in areas such as Khairatabad, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Tank Bund, Himayatnagar, Osmania University, Basheerbagh, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Rasoolpura, Karkhana, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Moosapet, Balanagar, Chintal, Jeedimetla, Malkajgiri, ECIL, and Neredmet.

It is learnt that the eastern and southern parts of Hyderabad, including the old city, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, and Balapur did not receive rain.

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, preicted that the city is likely to witness more rain in next three days, and the day temperatures are likely to see a dip to 40 degrees Celsius.