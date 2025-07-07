Heavy rains likely across TG; health advisory issued

Hyderabad: With IMD-Hyderabad forecasting light to moderate rain for the next seven days and issuing a heavy rain warning for the upcoming two days across Telangana, the Health Department on Sunday released a general health advisory urging the public to adopt safety measures.

The advisory highlights that these weather conditions, characterised by lower temperatures and higher humidity, could lead to a rise in seasonal illnesses, particularly vector-borne, waterborne, and airborne diseases.

To guard against these, the department has offered several tips for staying healthy during this monsoon season.

To combat the mosquito menace and prevent Malaria, Dengue, and Chikungunya, residents are advised to ensure doors and windows are secured with mosquito nets/screens, and beds and cribs are covered with mosquito nets. The use of mosquito repellents is also recommended as a precaution. Maintaining domestic drains to prevent water stagnation and covering domestic septic tanks with a mesh to inhibit mosquito breeding are crucial steps. Furthermore, the observance of a ‘Friday-Dry Day’ every week is encouraged to eliminate stagnant water around homes.

To prevent waterborne infections such as Acute Gastroenteritis, Jaundice, and Typhoid, the public is advised to drink filtered or boiled water and wash hands meticulously, especially before and after meals. Eating stale food from outside should be avoided.

Regarding airborne infections like viral fevers and Influenza, the advisory recommends avoiding handshakes with sick individuals, or when one is unwell.

Frequent use of hand sanitisers is advised to prevent infection, and a handkerchief should be used when sneezing or coughing. If anyone develops flu-like symptoms such as a cough with fever, headache, sore throat, and accompanying body pains, they should seek medical attention at nearby government health facilities. In case of a health emergency, citizens are urged to dial 108 for Ambulance Services.

As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements, providing special beds, intravenous (IV) fluids, and essential medicines at all public health facilities.

Director of Health Dr Ravinder Nayak confirmed that medicines and ORS sachets are readily available with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), and Anganwadi workers to address any exigencies.