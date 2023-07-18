Heavy rains to lash Telangana today

Hyderabad: Heavy rains to lash Telangana on Tuesday, said the Meteorological Department. An orange alert has been issued warning that there is a possibility of heavy rains from Wednesday to Friday.



It is said that a surface circulation with winds is likely to occur over the northwestern region of Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. Also, there is another cycle up to 7.6 km height over southern region. Due to the influence of these, the southwest monsoon is moving actively and as a result heavy rains are likely to fall.

On Tuesday, Telangana will witness heavy rains with thunderstorms, lightning and squall. From July 19-22 the State to witness heavy rains.