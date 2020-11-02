Heavy rush at Yadadri 

Yadadri: Large number of devotees thronged the temple town of Yadadri from far flung places to have Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy darshan at Balalayam on Sunday.

According to the temple officials, about 9,000 devotees had visited the temple on Sunday. It took one and half hour for the devotees to have Lord darshan.

The priests performed Abhishekam, archana, Sri Sudarshana Narsimha Homam, Suvarna Pushparchana, Ashtotharam, Nithya Kalyanam to the deities in the early hours of the day.

Devotees performed Satyanarayana Swamy vratham and temple got an income of about Rs 11,79,444 from different puja programmes.