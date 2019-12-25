Heera group MD Nowhera Shaikh to be released today on bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Heera group managing director Nowhera Shaikh and transferred the case to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The court also asked to pay a deposit of Rs 5 crore and asked her not to leave the country without court's permission. Nowhera as granted bail in some cases while charge-sheet was filed in other cases, said the counsel.

Cheating cases were registered against Nowhera all over the country for duping the investors including 10 cases in Telangana. She will be released today from Chanchalguda jail.