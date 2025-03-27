Live
Hemanth Neuro Multi-Specialty Hospital Organizes Iftar Feast for Muslim Brothers
Nagar kurnool: As part of the holy month of Ramadan, Hemanth Neuro Multi-Specialty Hospital organized an Iftar feast for fasting Muslim brothers. The event took place on Wednesday evening at Majid-e-Amena Madrasa, where a large number of Muslim devotees gathered to break their fast.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hemanth and Dr. Priyanka emphasized that the Iftar feast symbolizes religious harmony, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan. They highlighted that fasting, observed by Muslims without any distinction of age or status, not only strengthens spiritual discipline but also improves overall health and self-discipline.
The event was attended by prominent Muslim religious leaders, Dr. Chandrapal Reddy, and hospital staff, who actively participated in the Iftar gathering.