High-level bridge at Mattapally inaugurated

Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Minister for Power G Jagadish Reddy inaugurated high level bridge constructed on River Krishna at Mattapally of Mattampally mandal on Wednesday.



The then Congress government had sanctioned the bridge in the united Andhra Pradesh with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore and the much-awaited bridge was at last opened after several years.

Speaking on this occasion, the duo Ministers stated that the bridge will help to improve the relations between people of two Telugu speaking States and will reduce the distance between several villages of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which further strengthen business, marketing facilities of this region.

They listed out the State government's welfare and development activities being implemented in the State including Huzurnagar constituency and achievements of the TRS government in the past seven years.

Before opening the high-level bridge, the Ministers performed special puja at Yoga Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

District Collector T Vinay Krsihna Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidhi Reddy and local people's representatives and others participated in the programme.