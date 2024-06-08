Just In
Investors gain Rs 29 lakh cr in 3 sessions
The market capitalisation on BSE rose by Rs8 lakh crore on Friday. In the last three sessions, investor wealth rose by Rs28.65 lakh crore with mcap of...
The market capitalisation on BSE rose by Rs8 lakh crore on Friday. In the last three sessions, investor wealth rose by Rs28.65 lakh crore with mcap of all BSE-listed stocks soaring to Rs423.49 lakh crore or $5.08 trillion on Friday.
Mcap on BSE fell by a whopping Rs31 lakh cr on Tuesday, when Lok Sabha results announced.
