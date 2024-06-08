Live
Hyd Jewellery, Pearl & Gem Fair takes off
Hyderabad: The 16th edition of Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF) began on Friday at Hitex in the city. The three-day event features over 350 exhibitors, two lakh designs, and more than 750 brands. The trade fair is likely to witness a footfall of 12,000 buyers.
J Parimala Hana Nutan, Joint Commissioner of Police Administration, Hyderabad (TBC), inaugurated the event in the presence of various jewellery association members in the city. A panel discussion on, evolving landscape of the jewellery industry, a fashion show, and award function was lined up on day-one, by the organisers, Informa Markets in India. On the second day of the fair, a session on, the journey of daughter-in-law working in family jewellery business, will be held.
Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said: “The Gems and Jewellery industry in India plays a key role in both consumption and export, with notable 15 per cent growth in FDI equity inflows reaching $25.50 million in 2022-23. Employing over 50 lakh individuals, this sector significantly contributes to the employment landscape.”