Live
- 18th MIFF to showcase global documentary talent
- Ahsaas Channa embraces social media validation
- Bachchan duo collaborates, share joy of working together
- Vijay Sales Apple Days: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Pro Max, MacBooks, and More
- Italy's Meloni tops polls as EU elections enter third day
- Blinken to head to Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal
- Navjot Singh Sidhu believes 'no one can escape' India-Pakistan match
- Ukraine drone attack reported deep into Russian territory
- Taliban decline to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran
- Danish PM taken to hospital with minor whiplash injury after assault
Just In
Omega opens renovated shop
Hyderabad: Swiss Watchmaker Omega, has opened the renovated boutique for watch aficionados in Jubilee Hills here. Nestled in one of the most premium...
Hyderabad: Swiss Watchmaker Omega, has opened the renovated boutique for watch aficionados in Jubilee Hills here. Nestled in one of the most premium locations in the city, this newly renovated high street boutique boasts a large space where watch lovers can come together to spend quality time while browsing through the latest collections.
The 703sq.ft boutique features Omega’s new design concept that elevates the overall store experience. With its generous open spaces, the new concept follows the watchmaker’s contemporary styling and elaborate zoning, allowing customers to walk into a modern and inviting space that reflects the brand’s passion for refinement in every detail. Following the company’s global boutique theme, this includes warm lighting, textured furniture, and golden touches in the details.
The highlight of the newly renovated boutique is an exclusive lounge area with a library that displays Omega’s fine artistry and allows customers to delve deeper into the world of watches while sipping coffee.