Omega opens renovated shop

Hyderabad: Swiss Watchmaker Omega, has opened the renovated boutique for watch aficionados in Jubilee Hills here. Nestled in one of the most premium locations in the city, this newly renovated high street boutique boasts a large space where watch lovers can come together to spend quality time while browsing through the latest collections.

The 703sq.ft boutique features Omega’s new design concept that elevates the overall store experience. With its generous open spaces, the new concept follows the watchmaker’s contemporary styling and elaborate zoning, allowing customers to walk into a modern and inviting space that reflects the brand’s passion for refinement in every detail. Following the company’s global boutique theme, this includes warm lighting, textured furniture, and golden touches in the details.

The highlight of the newly renovated boutique is an exclusive lounge area with a library that displays Omega’s fine artistry and allows customers to delve deeper into the world of watches while sipping coffee.