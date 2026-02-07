High-speed rail plans set to make Hyderabad a transit hub

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a major transformation in railway infrastructure, with record investments aimed at strengthening connectivity, boosting regional economies and supporting long-term industrial growth. The average annual railway budget allocation for the state has increased sharply to Rs 5,454 crore for 2026–27, compared to Rs 886 crore during the pre-2014 period when Telangana was part of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The enhanced funding has enabled rapid expansion of rail infrastructure across the state. Since 2014, over 900 kilometres of new railway lines have been constructed, while 1,115 kilometres have been electrified, making Telangana a 100 per cent electrified railway network.

New line projects connecting Peddapalli–Nizamabad, Jaggayyapeta–Janpahad, Akkanpet–Medak and Bhadrachalam Road–Sattupalli have improved access to remote regions, directly supporting local trade, agriculture, and employment generation.

Significant investments are also being directed toward capacity enhancement and manufacturing. The Rs 521-crore Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet, nearing completion, is expected to generate skilled employment and support rolling stock production, strengthening Telangana’s industrial ecosystem.