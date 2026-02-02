High-tech policing keeps Medaram Jatara safe

Hyderabad: The temporary Dial 112 Emergency Response Call Centre established at Medaram Jatara by the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre handled more than 500 emergency calls during the festival. Set up to ensure swift response and public safety at what is regarded as the largest tribal congregation in Asia, the facility operated from 18 to 31 January. The unit was equipped with two dedicated dispatch desks functioning round the clock in four shifts to manage the massive influx of devotees.

All emergency calls related specifically to the Jatara were routed to these desks to guarantee faster handling and focused coordination. Every incident was promptly registered and dispatched to the nearest available response vehicle. Field operations were managed via VHF wireless communication, allowing for real time updates between the control unit and ground personnel. The dispatch team also worked in close synchronization with drone surveillance units to improve situational awareness and support effective crowd management.

According to officials, the temporary unit was vital in providing immediate assistance to devotees. The festival saw a massive deployment of over 42,000 employees from 21 government departments, supported by 2,000 Adivasi volunteers. Security was maintained by nearly 13,000 police personnel who utilized an AI-based drone policing system for monitoring. Furthermore, 200 expert swimmers were stationed at the Jampanna Vagu stream to prevent accidents during the holy dip. The coordinated efforts across multiple agencies ensured that the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara concluded smoothly and peacefully for the millions in attendance.