Highlight anti-people policies of TRS government : Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: Congress senior leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy appealed to the party workers and leaders to strive hard for registering a grand victory of Congress candidate in Dubbaka by-elections by highlighting anti-people policies of the ruling TRS government in the State.

Jeevan Reddy invited more than 100 TRS leaders from Tippaipalli and Nallagonda villages of Kodimyal mandal of Choppadandi constituency into the Congress at a programme at Indira Bhavan in Jagtial

on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged that even after completing two years of rule for the second term, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao utterly failed in fulfilling his poll promises. White ration cards are a must for weaker sections to avail government welfare schemes, but the TRS government didn't sanction new ration card to the eligible till date but completed two years of rule. "When the Congress promised to sanction a pension of Rs 2,000 to the eligible people, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao laughed at us. But some thousands of eligible people are eagerly waiting for pension for the past two years in the reign of the TRS government," he pointed out.

Jeevan Reddy reminded that during its rule, the Congress government had fulfilled poor people's dream own house by constructing Indiramma houses in every village by establishing Indiramma Colonies. But the TRS government is betraying people in the name of 2 BHK housing scheme by sanctioning only 100 houses for each constituency, he stated. The TRS government is sanctioning Rs 5,000 per acre through Rythu Bandhu scheme but causing a loss of minimum Rs 10,000 per acre to each farmer in the name of controlled method of cultivation.

Why the TRS government is conducting property survey by introducing a new LRS scheme when the details were already enrolled in each village panchayat and municipalities, he questioned.

He alleged that the TRS government had introduced the new LRS scheme only to loot the common people's money. The Congress leaders and party workers must explain to the people about the TRS government's anti-people's policies and strive hard for the victory of Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy in Dubbaka by-elections, Jeevan Reddy appealed.

As many as 100 TRS leaders including U Bapu Reddy, N Goutham Reddy, Srikanth Reddy, Naresh, Shashidar Reddy, Karunakar, Srinivas, Anil,

Mahendar, Ganesh, Prashanth, Ravi and Narsaiah have joined the Congress.