Hike in TSRTC ticket fare: BJP MP Bandi kept under house arrest

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay has been placed under house arrest after he called for a protest at JBS against the hike in TSRTC ticket fare, since this morning. The police personnel was posted at his residence in Banjara Hills since Friday morning to restrict the BJP leader from going out. The BJP leaders thronged the residence of Bandi Sanjay and expressed anguish over the police for putting BJP MP under house arrest.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bandi tweeted he wanted to know the issues of passengers after the hike in TSRTC ticket fares. He added that the TRS government has increased the prices of tickets three times in the last few days in the State. Bandi Sanjay alleged that he is not going to conduct a protest and clarified that he is going to ask the passengers about the problems they have been facing. He questioned the police who gave them the authority to trespass on his property.

It is to mention here that a few days ago, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) hiked the ticket fare and the ordinary pass price has been increased from Rs 970 to Rs 1,150; the Metro express pass from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300 and the metro deluxe from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450. Greater Hyderabad pass price has been increased to Rs 1,350 from Rs 1,100 while Pushpak AC pass price has been hiked from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Now, the TSRTC also decided to increase the bus pass fares for students as well. In the name of revision of fares and cess, the TSRTC has increased ticket prices three times this year.