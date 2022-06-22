HM Mahmood Ali inaugurates PS in Abdullahpurmet

Rangareddy: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Rachakonda CP Mahesh M Bhagwat, MLC PV Surabhi Vanidevi, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy inaugurated the new Police Station in Abdullahpurmet which was constructed with the assistance of Ramoji Foundation worth Rs. 3 crores on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that the Chief Minister is giving more importance to the police after the formation of Telangana State and lauded the Telangana police for giving their best in maintaining peace and security in the State. He said that the government had provided all the latest facilities and equipment to the police to help in maintaining law and order. A few more police station buildings are under construction and will be inaugurated soon, he added.

Police personnel and others were also present.