HMDA to auction Bahadurpalli, Thorrur layouts in Hyderabad soon

After the successful e-auctioning of layouts in Kokapet, Khanamet and Uppal Bhagayat, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to auction 101 plots at the Bahadurpally layout in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 223 plots at the Thorrur layout in Hayathnagar of Rangareddy district.

The plots will be e-auctioned on the behalf of a central government agency MSTC through online and the HMDA has completed all the arrangements pertaining to the selling of layouts. The HMDA is going to develop the two layouts under multi-purpose zone.

While the e-auction for Bahadurpally layout will be held on March 14 and 15, the e-auctions for Thorrur layout will be done from March 14 to 17.

In a press release, the HMDA said that the pre-bid meeting for the Bahadurpally layout will be held on February 23 and the pre-bid meeting for Thorrur layout will be held on February 25.

The HMDA also fixed the minimum price of Rs 25,000 per sq yard for e-auction of Bahadurpalli layout and Rs 20,000 per sq yard for Thorrur layout.

The plots being auctioned are encumbrance free lands with clear titles owned by the State government. They also have approach and internal roads with footpaths and central medians. Dedicated electrical power supply, street lighting, water supply, sewerage pipeline and greenery are the amenities in both the layouts, the press release said.