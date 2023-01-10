HMTV Rangoli programme a big hit in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The Rangoli competition programme organized by HMTV at Zillah Parishad grounds in Mahabubnagar district became a big hit in the district on Monday.

Earlier, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, inaugurated the Rangoli programme and wished all the participants to perform well. Out of 63 registered competitors 57 women folks took part in the Rangoli designing competition.

While speaking on the occasion Srinivas Goud, hailed the efforts of HMTV and its management and staff for always striving to raise social issues of the and brining them to the notice of the government. The minister remembered the role HMTV during Telangana movement and recollected the famous Disha-Dasha programme, which became a big hit in creating awareness among the Telangana people on the injustice meted to them during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The minister wished the HMTV staff and management to continue with their good work for the betterment of the society.

Most of the Rangolies were designed with a theme reflecting Telangana tradition and depicting a social message for the people on the occasion of upcoming Sankranti festival. The judges announced top three best Rangolies and gave away Cash prize of Rs. 5116 as first prize, Rs. 3116 for Second price and Rs. 2116 as the third Prize. All the other participants were given consolation prizes. HMTV regional coordinator, Ashok, HMTV staff Correspondent Narendra Chary, along with the HMTV team from across Palamuru region took part enthusiastically to make the event a grand success. The event was sponsored by Raghavendra Goud, Director of Siri Nilaya and partnered by the Hans India News paper.