HMWSSB MD holds review meeting on OTS-2024 scheme

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), managing director Ashok Reddy, organised a review meeting virtually on Friday to discuss the One Time Settlement scheme (OTS-2024) implemented by the Water Board.

Ashok Reddy instructed every manager to go door to door and create awareness among the people about OTS and ensure that the bills are collected with the regular metre readers of the Water Board.

Mayank Mittal, executive director, HMWSSB, said that the CGMs should identify the consumers who have not paid the bill for a long time due to legal issues and take initiative to solve their problem.

He added that CGMs and GMs should form a special collection group for the section and follow new strategies to ensure that the revenue increases in OTS. Further, he directed officials to identify the can numbers who have not paid the principal till now, give notices on the same, and take action against them by the end of this month.

“Consumers who did not avail of this scheme yet should take advantage of it this time. If there are any doubts about the OTS scheme, they can contact the customer care number 155313 and resolve them,” said an official, HMWSSB.