HMWSSB MD inspects areas troubled with sewage overflow

Hyderabad: As part of a 90-day special drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Water Board to prevent sewage overflow in the city, managing director Ashok Reddy inspected areas under Operation and Maintenance Division no 10 and 11 on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the managing director checked the de-silting, sewerage, and manhole reconstruction works being carried out in LB Nagar and Nagole areas. He also visited Vastu Colony and Hotel Swagath Grand surroundings in LB Nagar, where sewage outlet or sewage problems have been arising for a long time, as there are 15 colonies in their surroundings. It was suggested that an outlet could be built here to solve the sewage problem. As an immediate action, it has been ordered to take up the work of digging, removing silt, and rebuilding the destroyed parts in the manholes.

According to HMWSSB officials, GHMC has built sewerage lines in Old Nagole village and connected them to the rainwater drain. Now the Water Board has taken up the management of sewerage in that area. However, the GHMC has not taken up the de-silting work of the rainwater harvesting pits, and due to that, every time it rains, sewage overflows onto the lanes.

In some areas, the manholes constructed by the GHMC are left without plastering on the inside, so silt builds up in them.

Since this is likely to gradually become a big problem, as a precautionary measure it was ordered to identify the old manholes and finish plastering them on the inside. After identifying such places, notices have been ordered to upgrade the sewerage pipelines to the extent necessary. Many commercial buildings like hospitals and hostels have been informed to build silt chambers, said a senior officer, HMWSSB.