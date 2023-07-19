Hold your tongue, Congress leaders warn KTR

Khammam: Congress leaders have warned BRS working president and IT Ministe KTR against making wild allegations and comments on their leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, district Congress president Puvvalla Durga Prasad and city convenor Mohammed Javeed strongly criticised KTR’ remarks and asked him that he should control his tongue and think before making a remark against Rahul Gandhi. They termed KTR’s remarks shameful and disgusting. They complained that listening to KTR’s words, it was as if he was shouting “thief, thief, thief”.

They said that it is is bad culture to accuse a man belonging to the family which has given supreme sacrifices for the country. “The American Club, pub, Delhi liquor scam culture belongs to your family,” they alleged.

They alleged that people are being misled with false allegations that they are all on the side of the Congress. They warned that the Congress party would fight against injustices and false promises to the farmers. They called upon the party ranks to burn government effigies in all constituencies and mandal centers as per the call given by TPCC.

Many district Congress leaders were present.