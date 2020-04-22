Home quarantine period extended to 28 days in Telangana

Adding up to the preventive measures to contain the coronavirus in the state, the Telangana government extended the home quarantine period from 14 days to 28 days.

The government said that the coronavirus patients are asymptomative even after 14 days which is making difficult to identify the infected persons. In this regard, the government ordered the people in the home quarantine to confine to homes until the 28-day period is ended.

Though the incubation period of coronavirus is said to be one to 14 days, there are many people who tested positive after the period. The movement of the people before the completion of the quarantine period is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, the government also passed the orders to conduct tests only to primary contacts. It also made it clear to the officials not to conduct tests for secondary contacts.

States like Odisha, Kerala, Assam and Jharkhand also extended the quarantine period to 28 days.