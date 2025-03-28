Honour Killing in Telangana: Man Fatally Attacks Youth Over Love Affair

Peddapalli, Telangana : A tragic incident of honour killing unfolded in Muppirithotha village, where a young man was brutally murdered by the father of a girl he was in a relationship with.

The victim, Sai Kumar, who had dropped out of school, had been romantically involved with a young woman from the same village. Upon discovering their relationship, the girl’s father, Muthyam Saraiah, devised a plan to eliminate him.

On Thursday night, while Kumar was celebrating his birthday with friends on the village outskirts, Saraiah arrived unexpectedly and launched a sudden attack with an axe. Witnesses recounted that the assault took place just as Kumar was cutting his birthday cake. Attempting to flee, he managed to run a short distance before collapsing. The assailant then struck him again.

Kumar’s friends, in a state of shock, tried to intervene, but Saraiah managed to escape. The injured youth was rushed to a hospital in an autorickshaw, but he succumbed to his injuries enroute.

The victim had reportedly been in a relationship with the girl for two years, despite her father's strong opposition due to caste differences. He had previously warned Kumar to end the affair.

Parshuramulu, the deceased’s father, stated that they had already alerted the police about threats to his son's life. He alleged that Saraiah had been planning the murder for the past five months. He further lamented that if authorities had taken their concerns seriously and mediated between the families, his son’s life might have been spared.

Following the killing, police heightened security in the village to prevent further disturbances and launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect.