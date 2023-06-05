Horticulture emerges as eco growth driver in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s horticulture sector is driving agricultural innovation and economic growth. Covering an extensive area of 12.94 lakh acres, the sector produces a remarkable 61.64 lakh MTs of crops. Despite occupying only 7 percent of the total agriculture area, horticulture contributes 34 percent to the Agriculture Gross Value Output (GVO) and excels in various crops, ranking high in areas such as chillies, turmeric, mangoes, and vegetables.





After the formation of Telangana, the government prioritised the horticulture sector through various subsidy programmes, including the NMEO-Oil palm, Per Drop More Crop (PDMC - RKVY) for micro-irrigation, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Bamboo Mission (NBM), and Sub-Mission on Agro-Forestry (SMAF).



The establishment of Centres of Excellence (COEs) in Jeedimetla and Mulugu further enhanced training and demonstration opportunities for farmers. The first CoE, dedicated to vegetables and flowers, is located in Jeedimetla (V), Medchal district, covering an area of 10.35 acres. The second CoE, focused on fruits, is situated in Mulugu (V), Siddipet district, spanning an area of 53.25 acres.

Pandal cultivation, promoted under the RKVY scheme, has gained popularity, covering 4,564 acres and benefiting 3,945 farmers with financial support of Rs 45.54 crore. Urban farming initiatives have encouraged households to cultivate vegetables in backyards and terraces, with over 5,900 kits distributed to 4,330 households. The National Bamboo Mission focuses on increasing bamboo plantation in non-forest lands, with 2.21 lakh bamboo plants distributed. The Sub-Mission on Agro-Forestry promotes tree plantation alongside crops and livestock, benefiting 1,064 farmers with 7.61 lakh plantations.

Telangana participates in the Cluster Development Programme, with Mahabubnagar district selected as a pilot cluster for mango cultivation. This initiative addresses various aspects of the horticulture value chain, and Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd has been accepted as the Implementing Agency for the Mahabubnagar Mango Cluster.





Diversification from traditional to market-driven Fruit crops and promoting new technologies:



♦ Encouraged new varieties in Fruit Crops: Mango, Guava, Citrus, Pomegranate, Custard apple and many more

Varieties –

Mango: Dashehari -35, Arunika, Ambica.

Sweet Orange: Katol Gold & Brazilian Oranges

Mandarins: Nagpur mandarins

Acid Lime: NRCC-7

Lemon: Konkan lemon

Guava: Arka Kiran &Arka Rashmi, VNR – Bihi

Pomegranate: Bhagwa, Super Bhagwa

Custard Apple: NMK-1

Tamarind: Ananta Rudhira&TettuAmalika

Jamun: CISH-J 37 From CISH Lucknow, Konkan bahadoli.

Turmeric: ACC 48 (Pragathi), ACC79, Released by IISR, Calicut,

♦ Encouraged New Fruit crops suitable for Telangana: Apple ber, Date Palm and Dragon Fruit.

♦ Encouraged New Technologies / Best practices: High Density Plantations in Mango, Trellies, Creeper Mesh for Vegetables, Mulching, Raised Bed, Poly house & Shade net.