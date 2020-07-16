Hospital in Dubai waives off Rs 1.5 cr coronavirus bill of Telangana worker

A hospital in Dubai waived off Rs 1.5 crore medical bill of a worker from Telangana who have undergone treatment for coronavirus for 80 days. Odnala Rajesh (42), who won the battle with coronavirus has returned to his native place Jagtial on Wednesday.

Rajesh was admitted to a hospital in Dubai on April 23 after testing positive for coronavirus. He recovered after 80 days of treatment and the hospital handed over him a medical bill of 7,62,555 Arab Emirate Dirham (Rs 1 crore 52 lakh). As Rajesh was not able to pay the huge amount, the president of Gulf Workers' Protection Society in Dubai, Gundelli Narasimha brought the matter to the notice of Sumanth Reddy, volunteer of Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Sumanth Reddy with the help of Ashok Kotecha of BAPS Swaminarayan Trust appealed to Harjeet Singh, Consul (Labour) of Indian Consulate in Dubai to waive the medical bill of Rajesh. Singh further requested the Dubai Hospital management to waive off the bill for which they responded positively.

Rajesh's medical was waived off and he was sent to his native place. Ashok Kotecha bore the flight expenses of Rajesh and his escort Dyavara Kanakaiah and also provided Rs 10,000 for pocket expenses. Rajesh who arrived on Wednesday was sent to 14-day home quarantine.