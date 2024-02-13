Hospitals apply for diagnostic centres to committee

Wanaparthy: Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar directed private hospitals, examination centres, and scanning centres to comply with the Clinical Establishment Act-2010. On Monday afternoon an IDA district level committee for private hospital registration was formed at the OC conference hall.

In this, six hospitals have applied for one examination center and diagnostic center. The committee under the supervision of Additional Collector examined the same. This list includes Amma Hospital, Lakshmi Mahadeva Hospital (Pebbair), Lakshmi Narasimha Clinic and Diagnostic (Ghanpur), Prasanna Polyclinic (Wanaparthy), Micro Lab Diagnostic Center (Wanaparthy), Ayara Poly Clinic (Wanaparthy), and Aditya Children’s Hospital (Atmakur). Moreover, due to submission of an expired bio medical waste certificate, the committee has kept Amma Hospital’s request pending. In addition, Prasanna Pali Clinic’s request was also put on hold due to lack of proper doctors and staff.

District Medical Health Officer Jayachandra Mohan, Town CI Nagabhushan Rao, doctors and others participated.