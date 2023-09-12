Hospitals in Old City get Rs 240 cr as Govt sanction

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has sanctioned Rs 240 Crores for the Construction, Upgradation and Renovation of various Government hospitals in the Old City of Hyderabad.



Following a meeting with the officials of the Medical and Health Department AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi while briefing to media informed that Rs 87.5 Crores have been sanctioned for Government Nizamia Tibbi College and Nizamia General Hospital. This includes Rs 9.5 Crores for renovation, repair and restoration of heritage structure and Rs 78 Crores for the construction of four New Blocks, namely 'A, B, C, D' with New Multi-Level Parking area surrounding Heritage structure.

Akbar also pointed out that Rs 105 Crores have been sanctioned for three new hospitals in Old City of Hyderabad, including Rs 42 Crores for the construction of 100- bedded New Hospital Building at Kamathipura under Bahadurpura Assembly Constituency, Rs 42 Crores for the construction of New 100-bedded Hospital Building with an area of 6043 sq yards at Dabeerpura under Malakpet Assembly Constituency and Rs 21 Crores for the Construction of New 50-bedded Hospital Building with an area of 1253 sq Yards at SRT Colony under Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.

Moreover, Rs 57 Crores have been sanctioned for the Upgradation of two Hospitals in Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency, including Rs 45 Crores allocated for the Upgradation of 100-bedded Urban Primary Health Center(UPHC) at Bandlaguda in the existing Hospital with an area of 7260 sq Yards and Rs. 11 Crores allotted for the construction of additional floor and Renovation of existing Building at Community Health Center(CHC) at Barkas.