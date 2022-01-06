Hospitals ready to deal with Covid third wave: Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy

Balkonda (Nizamabad): Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that ICU beds have been set up in all health centres in various mandals with saturated facilities so that not a single patient is troubled due to oxygen shortage even if the Covid 19 third wave arrives.

The Minister inaugurated 5 ICU beds and 25 oxygen beds at the Community Health Center in Mortad mandal on Wednesday. The Minister also laid foundation for the morgue building which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 12.5 lakh.

During the whirlwind visit, Minister inaugurated 3 oxygen plants and launched development projects in the Palem Donkal villages of Mortad Thimmappur mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Reddy said the government has made arrangements to provide all medical services if people fall ill. Prashant said that the Chief Minister on Tuesday directed officials to fill the vacancies in the hospitals within 15 days.

Orders were issued on Tuesday to upgrade Balkonda and Mortad hospitals to Vydha Vidana Parishad, which would increase the level and standard of both the hospitals and bring in specialist doctors. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister Harish Rao are trying to strengthen the medical sector in the State. Prashant added that he and his wife are very happy to have improved the facilities in the rural hospitals themselves with the help of Rs 1.5 crore. The Minister added that oxygen beds are being set up so that people in rural areas do not face any medical difficulties. The oxygen plant is being set up at a cost of Rs 60 lakh and the bottling units have been set up at Mendora, Balkonda, Bhimgal, Velpur and Kammarpally for oxygen distribution.18 ICU beds have been set up at Mortadu, Balkonda and Velpur hospitals.

Oxygen beds and ICU beds have been set up in hospitals in Nizamabad district to ensure that not a single patient suffers from oxygen deficiency in the event of a third wave of Omicron.

"We want to make it possible for the poor to go to government hospitals," he said.

The function was attended by public representatives, DMHO Sudarshanam, GGH Superintendent Pratimaraj, RDO Srinivas Tehsildar Sridhar, officials of the concerned departments and others.