Hostel repairs after exams: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Wednesday said that all repairs will be made for SC Hostel at Nimboliadda in Kachiguda area. He assured that the students need not to worry or panic about the hostel and its facilities.

"It was built a long time ago and needs repair.

The works will commence after exams for degree, law and post-graduation courses," he added.

The students appealed to the minister to ensure timely help and support. A group of the hostel students called on the minister and urged to provide food and other facilities. They submitted him a memorandum listing all the facilities required in it.

The Minister agreed to address their problems. He directed officials concerned to ensure quality is maintained in repair works.