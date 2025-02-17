House gutted in fire due to short circuit

Mancherial: A massive fire broke out in SC Colony of Batwanpalli village, Bellampalli mandal, on Sunday afternoon, completely destroying a shed belonging to labourerIdigiralaBheemayya.

The fire was reportedly caused by an electric short circuit. Fortunately, no one was home at the time, preventing any injuries. However, the firegutted household items, essential goods, clothes, gold ornaments worth 2 tolas, Rs 80,000 in cash, and degree certificates belonging to Bheemayya’s son, Mahesh.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the flames, but by then, the shed had been reduced to ashes. Bheemayya pleaded to the government to provide him with the compensation he deserves.