Household fever survey in all municipalities from today

Nalgonda : Interview of rising cases of dengue and viral fever in the district during the monsoon season, the officials have decided to conduct fever survey across the district the fathom the seriousness of the situation and deploy teams to give treatment to the affected people.

Holding a meeting with officials of the Health department on Wednesday, district Collector C. Narayana Reddy said that the Municipalities should focus more on sanitation. Drinking water pipeline leakages should be prevented. Steps should be taken to avoid loss of life due to lack of electricity.



He instructed the Municipal Commissioners and Health Department officials to conduct a “household fever survey” in all municipalities from 26th of this month. On Wednesday, he held several reviews with the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner.



He said that as part of the home fever survey, teams have been immediately formed with Mepma staff and Health department staff, and these teams will be trained on Thursday and the survey should be started from Friday. “If you want to know whether there is fever or not, you should enter all the details in the register in the household fever survey, you should not be careless and go to the doctor to take medicine,” the Collector said, directing that they should conduct mosquito prevention programmes along with fever survey from house to house.



The Municipal commissioners were directed that the special attention should be paid to sanitation in the municipal area, grass cuttings should be widely used, measures should be taken to prevent accumulation of water, weeds should be removed, and sanitation should not be compromised under any circumstances.



In the municipalities, the leakages should be identified and stopped immediately so that the drinking water is not polluted, the drinking water supply should be ensured and the repairs should be undertaken immediately.



Setting up fences for copper-less transformers, preventing electrocution in public places, keeping street lights unlit, keeping rusted electricity poles undetected, protecting homes and creating awareness.



100 percent of municipalities want to fix pipes etc. immediately. It should be brought to the attention of the municipal and electricity authorities and they should see that all the above mentioned points are implemented.



Along with planting plants, attention should be paid to their care. It is advised to ensure that the municipalities are clean, to follow the staff rule, to give the right answer to the people who come to the municipal offices for work.

