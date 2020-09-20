How many times you would fool poor: Bhatti Vikramarka to TRS

Hyderabad: The CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday questioned the TRS as to how many times the ruling party would fool the poor of the State by luring them with 2BHK houses. Bhatti was speaking to media persons, a day after his dissatisfaction with the verification process and abruptly concluding of the visits to 2BHK houses with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav over challenge of showing 1 lakh houses.



Bhatti claimed that Yadav conceded the defeat and put a full stop abruptly by leaving from ongoing inspections. "He fled from the spot without any courtesy to the Congress delegation, which was verifying the claims of TRS made in the Assembly," he said.

The CLP leader who was accompanied by MLC, T Jeevan Reddy, former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav, V Hanumantha Rao, AICC spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan and others said that each time before the elections, the TRS comes up with all false promises. "The claims of the ruling party about 1 lakh houses remains a fraud done to the people of the State," affirmed Bhatti.

During the press conference, the CLP leader revisited the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Ministers through visual presentation. In one such video, KCR is seen promising 2.6 lakh 2BHK houses for the poor of the City. "From 1 lakh promised houses in GHMC limits, the government is yet to construct more than 96,000 houses as only 3,428 remain visible to the eyes," he added.