AP legislative council approves fire services and Jan Vishwas amendments

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council has approved two bills passed in the state Assembly. Among them is the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Amendment Bill 2026, which aims to modernise and strengthen the firefighting system. The Council also approved amendments to the law, introducing several reforms to improve fire safety.

The Council issued a stern warning that strict penalties will be enforced on owners negligent in fire accidents. The bill was amended to correct errors and ensure effective implementation.

Additionally, the Council approved the Andhra Pradesh Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill 2006. This legislation has been amended to reflect changing times, including repealing some existing laws and making necessary updates to others.