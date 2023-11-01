  • Menu
Hundreds from Congress, BJP join BRS

Hundreds from Congress, BJP join BRS
Hyderabad: Hundreds of party activists from both the Congress and BJP joined the BRS in presence of Uppal BRS candidate R Laxma Reddy on Tuesday.

According to party leader RagidiLaxma Reddy, close to 600 activists and leaders from both national parties joined the ruling party at an event held at Nehru Nagar in Mallapur division. It was attended by Mallapur corporator Pannala Devender Reddy.

“After realising that development was only possible under the able leadership of KCR, leaders, including Buchanna, Sampath and their followers, numbering about 600, joined the BRS. They were welcomed by Lakshma Reddy by offering BRS kanduva.

They were attracted to the party because of the manifesto and owing to successful implementation of various welfare schemes by the government,” said Reddy.

X