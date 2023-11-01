Live
- PM modi greets AP people on state formation day, says it has exceptional talent
- Nandyal: Police seize 16 country made rifles
- Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha gaining popularity: MLA
- Tirupati: Rs 75L donated to BIRRD Trust
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 1, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 1, 2023
- Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections
- CM committed for SC, ST, BC welfare: Dy CM
- DGCA bars pilots from using mouthwash
- Tirupati: Vidyut Adalatn on Nov 9
Just In
Hundreds from Congress, BJP join BRS
Hyderabad: Hundreds of party activists from both the Congress and BJP joined the BRS in presence of Uppal BRS candidate R Laxma Reddy on...
Hyderabad: Hundreds of party activists from both the Congress and BJP joined the BRS in presence of Uppal BRS candidate R Laxma Reddy on Tuesday.
According to party leader RagidiLaxma Reddy, close to 600 activists and leaders from both national parties joined the ruling party at an event held at Nehru Nagar in Mallapur division. It was attended by Mallapur corporator Pannala Devender Reddy.
“After realising that development was only possible under the able leadership of KCR, leaders, including Buchanna, Sampath and their followers, numbering about 600, joined the BRS. They were welcomed by Lakshma Reddy by offering BRS kanduva.
They were attracted to the party because of the manifesto and owing to successful implementation of various welfare schemes by the government,” said Reddy.